Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said the owner of TMC Pvt Ltd is in Nandigram with a bandage on her leg.

Addressing a public meeting here, Adhikari said, "TMC Pvt Ltd owner is in Birulia (Nandigram) with a bandage on her leg. The Managing Director is Bhaipo (nephew) and others are employees and small-time thieves."

"I will not respond to her. She uses filthy language. Mamata Banerjee's statements will not make any impact here. She will get a befitting reply. She will make history when she runs away after losing. I would suggest her to get printed letter-pads with ex-MLA written on it," Adhikari told reporters when asked about Mamata's remarks against him.

Regarding the blocking of his convoy in Asadtala, Adhikari said, "This was done by some people of a particular community. This will not make any difference. Here the police is still thinking that Mamata Banerjee is politically alive and that Election Commission is sitting silently in Delhi."

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase of the state assembly elections to be held on April 1 with the Chief Minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

In phase-II, 30 seats will go to polls to decide the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)