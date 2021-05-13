New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Indian Railways has delivered nearly 7,115 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 444 tankers to various states across the country since April 19, the national transporter said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ‘Oxygen Express' trains delivered nearly 800 tonnes of LMO, it said. So far, 115 Oxygen Expresses trains have completed their journey, it added.

Till now, 407 tonnes of the life-saving gas has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,960 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 361 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 1,135 tonnes in Haryana , 188 tonnes in Telangana, 72 tonnes in Rajasthan, 120 tonnes in Karnataka and more than 2,748 tonnes in Delhi.

Tamil Nadu is set to receive its first Oxygen Express on Thursday night with 80 tonnes of LMO arriving from Durgapur, it said.

The Oxygen Express trains have delivered more than 3,900 tonnes of LMO in the Delhi-National Capital Region so far for further distribution, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)