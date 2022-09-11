Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar on Sunday launched a poster of 'Ozone Run' in Hyderabad along with the Climate Action Ambassadors Bilvoa Vunnam and Teerdha Vunnam which will be conducted this month.

The 10-km run, which is open to people from all walks of life in Hyderabad, will be held two days after the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on September 18.

"Hyderabad is set to witness the country's first-of-its-kind 'Ozone Run' with the mission to raise awareness among the denizens to save mother earth and the Ozone layer to safeguard against the Sun's ultraviolet radiation," said officials in a statement.

Founder of Save Water and Nature (SWAN), Meghna Musunuri, TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar along with the Climate Action Ambassadors Bilvoa Vunnam and Teerdha Vunnam launched the poster of the 'Ozone Run' in Hyderabad.

The MP said, "The success of conducting the event lies in mass participation, promotion of social awareness and sense of responsibility towards Mother Earth through this "Ozone Run ''. Which is also the ethos of the Green India Challenge to Plant, Protect and Promote."

The British Deputy High Commissioner Hyderabad, Gareth Wynn Owen exhorted like-minded people to promote, participate, and play an important role in the huge success of the Ozone Run event with the mission to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

The Sports Authority of Telangana Vice Chairman and managing director Sandeep Kumar Sulthania called out to the youth and young adults, saying, "Protect Environment - Protect Yourself".

"As the famous Psychologist, Sudheer Sandra says Humans, health, and nature are interwoven and we cannot achieve sustainability without any one of them,"

"Ozone Run is the brainchild of the two iconic figures of Hyderabad--Bilvoa Vunnam and Teerdha Vunnam. They say it's time we build knowledge and capacity to meet climate change (SDG 13) responsibly. Now is the time to take action as global warming has an impact on us. The quick fix is to increase the green cover in the cities. Keeping this in mind, we have taken the initiative of promoting and organizing a 10-km Ozone Run in Hyderabad. Ozone Run will feature three types of races i.e. 10K, 5K, and 2K. Every responsible global citizen is eligible for participation," the statement read.

Meghana Musunuri said, "Ozone layer is the only protection available in the region of Earth's stratosphere that safeguards us, it is the equal responsibility of all like-minded people to come together for this mega event "Ozone Run". We will be providing facilities like Water points, First Aid, Ambulances, Breakfast, and Selfie points during the Ozone run. The first, second, and third runner-ups will be given away prizes in different categories. The money raised from this event will be used in creating more lung spaces in Hyderabad city."

"The organizers of Ozone Run firmly believe that running was a panacea for society - taking personal responsibility, spreading it to the neighbourhood, and involving all those who care for making Hyderabad a sustainable city by bringing together people, from varying abilities, caste, creeds, and social strata, onto a common platform. Let's lead by example." GIC team said in the statement. (ANI)

