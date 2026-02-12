2026 Winter Olympics Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe Final Live Streaming: On Thursday, 12 February 2026, all eyes at the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics turn to the Livigno Snow Park for the women’s snowboard halfpipe final. Chloe Kim, the 25-year-old two-time defending champion, is the firm favourite to secure her third straight gold medal, a feat never before achieved in this discipline. Despite a lingering shoulder injury sustained in January, Kim dominated the qualifying rounds on Wednesday, posting a top score of 90.25. 2026 Winter Olympics Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe: Chloe Kim Dominates Halfpipe Qualifying at Milano Cortina.
She leads a competitive field of 12 finalists, including Japan’s rising star Shimizu Sara and American teammate Maddie Mastro. Kim will drop in last during the final, giving her the tactical advantage of knowing exactly what score is required to take the top spot.
How to Watch 2026 Winter Olympics Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe Final in US
For viewers in the US, NBCUniversal holds the exclusive broadcasting rights. The halfpipe final is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT).
Streaming: Peacock is the primary hub for live coverage. Subscribers can stream every run of the final live or watch on-demand replays.
Digital Platforms: The event is also available via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app for those with authenticated cable credentials.
Television: Highlights and portions of the final are expected to be featured during NBC’s daytime and primetime Olympic programming.
How to 2026 Winter Olympics Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe Final in India
In India, the 2026 Winter Olympics are being broadcast by JioStar. Due to the time difference, the event will take place at midnight (Friday). Chinese Snowboarder Jiayu Liu Taken Away on Stretcher After Worrisome Fall During Women’s Halfpipe Event at 2026 Winter Olympics (Watch Video).
Streaming: JioHotstar is the official streaming home for the 2026 Winter Games in India. The platform is offering the feed for free to all users, with dedicated channels for different disciplines.
Television: Linear coverage is not available.
Timing: The final starts at approximately 12:00 a.m. IST (Friday morning).
2026 Winter Olympics Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe Final Schedule
|Category
|Details
|Event
|Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Final
|Date
|Thursday, 12 February 2026
|Venue
|Livigno Snow Park, Italy
|Finalists
|12 Riders (Top qualifier: Chloe Kim)
|US Start Time
|1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT
|India Start Time
|12:00 a.m. IST (Friday, 13 Feb)
|US Broadcaster
|Peacock / NBC
|India Broadcaster
|JioStar
Kim has hinted that she has "something special" planned for the final, suggesting she may attempt more technical tricks than the 1080s used in her qualifying run. However, she faces stiff competition from Shimizu Sara, the reigning X Games champion, who qualified second with an 87.50
The competition will consist of three runs per rider, with only the best single score counting toward the final ranking. Should Kim succeed, she will join an elite group of just 11 Winter Olympians to "three-peat" in a single individual event.
