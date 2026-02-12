Defending champions India are set to face Namibia in their second Group A fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. India enters the match as heavy favourites after a 29-run win in their tournament opener. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who scored an unbeaten 84 in the first game, will lead a side that may see the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after he missed the previous match due to illness. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, are searching for their first points of the campaign following a defeat to the Netherlands. Following India's opening victory over the USA, the focus shifts to accessibility for millions of fans across the country.

Is India vs Namibia Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Available on DD Sports?

The IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 match, along with all other India-specific fixtures, the semi-finals, and the final, will be broadcast live on DD Sports. However, under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, this free telecast is legally restricted to DD Free Dish and terrestrial network users.

Supporters watching via private DTH services (such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV) or through commercial cable operators will find the DD Sports feed "blacked out" or replaced with alternative programming during the match. These viewers must tune into the Star Sports Network to watch the live action.

Digital and Private Satellite Options

For those without access to DD Free Dish, the tournament is being managed by JioStar (the merged entity of Reliance and Disney Star).

Television : The match is available across several Star Sports channels in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online .

Digital Streaming: The JioHotstar app and website hold the exclusive digital rights in India. While the stream is not entirely free, the platform offers various mobile and premium subscription tiers to access the 4K and multi-cam feeds.

