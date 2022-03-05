Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Hindustani classical singer and Padma awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra on Saturday showered his blessings upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Prabudh Sammelan (intellectual meet)' in Varanasi.

He said that the Prime Minister has "renewed Banaras".

Speaking at the meeting of the intellectuals, Pandit Mishra said, "I bless my Prime Minister that he remains healthy and keeps leading our country forward. He has renewed Banaras. Everyone should bless Prime Minister that he remains with us like this."

The classical singer also dedicated a hymn to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi held a massive roadshow in his Parliamentary constituency which is slated to vote in the last phase of the ongoing Assembly polls in the state.

Varanasi will vote on March 7.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

