Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 24 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday termed the Pahalgam terror attack a national security issue and stressed the need for all parties to unite and take concrete action.

Addressing a press conference, Chowdhury said, "When the country goes through a crisis, it is the duty of every government to reach a conclusion by holding a general discussion with all the opposition parties. It is also every government's responsibility to consider all the opposition parties... This is not a matter of any one party but of the country. This is a matter of national security. All of us need to come together and take concrete steps with everyone's consent, so we and our party support this all-party meeting"

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)

