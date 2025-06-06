Srinagar, Jun 6 (PTI) The family of Syed Adil Shah, a pony rider slain in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and said his public acknowledgement of their loved one's sacrifice significantly boosted their morale.

Speaking at a public address in Katra after inaugurating a new rail service connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, the prime minister lauded Adil Shah, saying that the young man was simply trying to earn a living for himself and his family when he bravely confronted the terrorists before being killed.

"Young Adil stood against terrorists but tragically lost his life while striving to support his family through honest labour," the prime minister said, praising his courage.

He reaffirmed his government's commitment to protecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring that terrorism will never succeed in halting the region's progress.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at the picturesque Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam hill resort, killing 25 tourists and the local pony rider, Syed Adil Shah, before escaping.

"It is a big thing for our family that the prime minister of the country acknowledged the sacrifice of my brother, and we are thankful to him," Syed Naushad, Shah's younger brother, told PTI over the phone from his Hapatnar residence in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Naushad further expressed the family's immense pride in his brother's sacrifice, particularly his valiant effort to save the lives of tourists during the attack.

"He sacrificed his life and made us proud by becoming a martyr. The prime minister taking his name in his public speech made us very happy and his words came as a morale boost for us," he added.

Following the terror attack, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Shah family on April 23 to offer 'fatiha' (special prayers after burial) during which he hailed Shah as a "braveheart" who courageously attempted to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists in a desperate bid to protect the tourists.

During his visit, Abdullah also assured the grieving family of full government support.

The chief minister had also briefed the Prime Minister about the pony operator's sacrifice during a meeting in Delhi on May 3.

