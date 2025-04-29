Patna (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): Political tensions have risen over the government's response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, with the Congress party posting an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi labelled "Gayab" (missing), pointing to his absence from an all-party meeting held after the April 22 attack.

The Congress post, shared on social media, showed an image of a kurta-pyjama and black sandals with the word "GAYAB" and the caption "Jimmedariyo ke samay-Gayab" (Missing during the time of responsibility). This drew strong criticism from the BJP and its allies.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia sharply criticised the Congress, accusing it of sending a wrong message to Pakistan.

"They are giving signals to Pakistan that in this terrorist attack, the Congress party stands with Pakistan and not with their own nation... This is not an innocent post by the Congress party. It is a sinister, poisonous design trying to weaken the integrity of our nation and target the Prime Minister of the country," Bhatia said.

He also said, "There is a national political party that stays among us, but if we call them Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress, it won't be wrong. The Congress's social media handle has tweeted an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A strong message has been given to Pakistan that in India, the supporters of Mir Jafar are present here... 'Sar tan se juda' has become the ideology of Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress today."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended the Prime Minister, saying he is one of the most active leaders the country has seen.

"Hardly any Prime Minister of the country has been in as much active contact as this PM. The people of the North East were cut off, but the Prime Minister visited the North East many times and kept in touch with the people there. PM Mod has been actively interacting with the youth, farmers, and labourers of the country, as no other prime minister has been to date," Singh said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also reacted strongly.

"When our Prime Minister is leading the fight against terrorism strongly, why does Congress have such a low opinion of him? How low will the Congress stoop? I abhor this Congress party's antics," Rijiju said on X.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the opposition should support the government at such times.

"The PM and the Government of India have taken the right steps in response to the Pahalgam terror attack and will continue to do so. But instead of supporting them, the opposition is sending a pro-Pakistan message. Their statements are condemnable," he said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the Congress of using religiously charged imagery for political gain.

"The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister. It is not the first time Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians. On the contrary, proverbially speaking, if anyone's neck has been slashed, it is the Congress -- now reduced to a headless hydra, flailing without direction," Malviya said on X.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh explained the party's post, saying the Prime Minister skipped the all-party meeting but had time to campaign.

"PM Modi was not present at the all-party meeting. We demanded on 22nd April that the all-party meeting should be held on this issue. PM did come back, but he went to Bihar to campaign for the election. He has time to address the election campaign but not the all-party meeting," Ramesh said.

He also urged the Prime Minister to speak in Parliament.

"PM Modi should participate in the discussions in Parliament and tell us what happened and how this terrorist attack took place. There is no political agenda. The Congress has only one formula now on the matter, which is unity," he added.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote to the Prime Minister, asking him to call a special session of Parliament to discuss the terror attack.

The April 22 terror attack took place in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, where terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen. Several others were injured.

The Central government has promised that those responsible for the attack will be punished. (ANI)

