By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, a total of 10,090 passengers, mostly tourists, departed from Srinagar airport on Thursday.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Benjamin Netanyahu to Giorgia Meloni, Top World Leaders Dial PM Narendra Modi To Express Shock Over Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, a total of 4,107 passengers arrived at the Srinagar airport today.

A senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that on Thursday total of 110 flights operated to and from Srinagar airport to various locations between 6 am to 8 pm that ferried a total of 14,197 passengers. And total of eight additional flights were operated.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi To Visit Srinagar on April 25 Following Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was further infored that Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu proactively instructed all airlines to ensure safe transit to tourists wanting to return and to also ensure that the airfare prices are kept in control, and to increase the number of flights.

In addition, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken prompt action, issuing urgent advisories to all airlines and online travel agencies.

These directives are designed to guarantee seamless connectivity for passengers traveling from Srinagar to multiple destinations throughout India, ensure clear and transparent displays of airfares, and provide assistance to stranded tourists.

Understanding the challenges many passengers are facing, airlines have worked diligently to ease the burden by waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees.

Besides this, they have increased flight capacities to help ensure that the stranded tourists at Srinagar can return home safely.

As a result of these interventions, a notable reduction in airfares from Srinagar has been observed over two days. For instance, a flight from Srinagar to Delhi, which was priced over Rs 20,000 on April 21, 2025, has decreased to a more accessible fare, falling below Rs 10,000 by April 24, 2025.

Despite the positive development, the discontent persists across social media platforms and public forums, with many individuals continuing to express their grievances regarding the high fares levied by airlines operating from Srinagar.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is consistently monitoring fares being charged by airlines, and remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting passengers and is striving to ensure that no airline exploits this challenging period by engaging in practices of profiteering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)