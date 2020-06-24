By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): At a time when the whole world is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan is busy sending contraband drugs to India smuggled through Indo-Pak borders. Apart from sending illegal consignments of narcotics and drugs, our Western neighbour is also indulged in infiltrating terrorist ranks.

As per the data compiled by Border Security Force (BSF), the paramilitary force which guards Indo-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border, there is almost 47 per cent rise in seizures of drugs like Heroin, Cannabis, Ganja etc from Indo-Pak border in first six months (till June 15) this year as compared to last six months of 2019.

Demand of drugs usually remain high during new year and other occasions. According to the Indian security and Intelligence agencies, Pakistan uses the money which it earns from smuggling of narcotics drugs to fuel terrorism in India.

BSF had seized almost 200 kilograms of heroin from the India-Pakistan border this year, when India is fighting with the pandemic, according to the data accessed by ANI.

BSF's total seizures of drugs in the first six months have reached 6,886 kilograms this year, which doesn't include Yaba tablets and banned cough syrup Phensedyl.

It means on average, every hour, BSF seized 1.5 kg drugs from Indo-Pak border and India-Bangladesh border.

When compared with the last six months of 2019 when there is an increase in demand for drugs like heroin, cannabis, etc, BSF seized almost 42 per cent more drugs in first six months of 2020 from both the borders.

Last year from June to December, BSF seized 4826 kilograms of drugs from Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders. Out of which, 195 Kilograms were seized from the Pakistan border.

In the last one year (from June 2019 to June 15 June 2020), BSF has seized more than 11,700 kilograms of drugs. This year, from India-Pak border, BSF has seized 288 kilograms of drugs. (ANI)

