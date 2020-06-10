India News | Pak Targets Areas Along LoC in Nowshera

Jammu, June 10 (PTI) The Pakistani Army on Wednesday opened fire and shelled mortars along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

"At about 0730 hours today, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector", a defence spokesman said.

Exchanges were on when last reports came from the area.

Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Mankote and Khari Karmara sectors of Poonch district on Monday and Tuesday.

