Hamirpur (HP), May 6 (PTI) Former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are speaking "on the same wavelength" on terrorism and said it is harmful for the nation.

The BJP MP from Hamirpur said that Kharge should tell what the compulsion is that Congress has to "speak the language of Pakistan".

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

"Pakistan and Congress party President Mallikarjun Kharge are speaking on the same wavelength on terrorism. This is harmful for the nation. This is not the first time that the words of Congress and Pakistan are the same," he said.

Thakur said that the blood of the people of India has been shed, but the Congress and its allies were toeing Pakistan's line.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Gears Up for Operational Exercise Near Pakistan Border Ahead of Mock Drills Scheduled for May 7 and 8.

He appealed to the people to participate in the mock drill to be held in more than 200 districts on Wednesday. He said that if a war-like situation arises, the more aware the public is, the better it is.

The BJP on Tuesday slammed Kharge for alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his trip to Jammu and Kashmir due to an adverse intelligence days before the Pahalgam attack last month, saying he could not have made a more irresponsible comment at a time of rising tensions with Pakistan.PTI COR BPL

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)