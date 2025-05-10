Shimla, May 10 (PTI) Pakistan has always harboured and promoted terrorism while its ministers irresponsibly endorse extremist activities, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Saturday.

Chairing an inter-faith harmony meeting convened by him here, he urged all religious leaders and communities to collectively condemn the "divisive propaganda" by Pakistan and to remain vigilant against misinformation being spread through social media platforms.

He stressed that no force can weaken the unity and integrity of India and that public awareness must be strengthened through collective efforts.

Representatives of various religious communities and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were present in the meeting, a statement issued here said.

The governor said, "Pakistan has always harboured and promoted terrorism, citing that even the Pakistani Army participates in funerals of terrorists and expresses condolences, while its ministers irresponsibly endorse extremist activities".

Pakistan, instead of restraining itself, committed a grave violation by attacking civilians across the international border, targeting border villages as well as places of worship, including temples and gurudwaras, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that whenever the country or its cultural fabric has been threatened, Indians have never hesitated to sacrifice for the nation. India's rich heritage of religious diversity and unity and faith collectively contribute to the strength and solidarity of the nation, he added.

