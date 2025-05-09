Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 9 (ANI): Several houses and vehicles were damaged in a border village in Jammu and Kashmir following unprovoked firing by Pakistan using mortars and heavy calibre artillery.

The boundary wall of a Gurdwara in the area was also partially damaged due to the shelling that took place late last night.

Speaking to ANI, a local resident said, "At around 1 am, there was a lot of shelling here. There was no damage to the Gurduwara Sahib and the medical dispensary here."

Officials are assessing the extent of damage. Further details are awaited.

Pakistan Army resorted to firing on Thursday night across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri, Kupwara, Tangdhar, and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, violating the ceasefire.

Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia, and all were intercepted and blocked by air defence units, defence sources said.

The sources said visuals over Jammu remind one of a Hamas-style attack on Israel, using multiple cheap rockets to traget cities.

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard, and flashes were seen in the sky. A complete blackout has been enforced in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and Jalandhar, Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor, in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pok was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

On Thursday, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. The Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan's. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised. (ANI)

