Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) The Pakistani army opened heavy fire and shelled mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Indian troops mounted an effective retaliation to the unprovoked ceasefire violation from the other side, they added.

"At around 1815 hours today, the Pak army initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Krishnagati sector in Poonch district," a defence spokesman said.

On December 1, Border Security Force Sub-Inspector Paotinsat Guite was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army along the LoC in Poonch.

Prior to that, two soldiers were killed in another ceasefire violation from across the border in Sunderbani sector of the district on November 27.

On November 26, a JCO was killed and a civilian critically injured in Pakistani shelling in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch.

A havaldar in the Indian Army was killed on November 21 in Pakistani shelling in Laam sector in Rajouri district.

On November 13, as many as 11 people, including five security personnel, were killed in multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC in north Kashmir.

