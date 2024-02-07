Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): BJP leader Altaf Thakur blamed Pakistan for the killing of a non-local man from Amritsar by terrorists in Srinagar on Wednesday night, calling it a cowardly and inhumane act.

Thakur said Pakistan was unhappy with the peace in Kashmir and was targeting innocent lives.

"This clearly shows that Pakistan is not liking the peace in Kashmir...It is attacking non-locals in the dark of the night, like cowards. This is not humane. They are devils," BJP leader Altaf Thakur said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday expressed grief and condemnation over the killing of Amritpal Singh, a non-local from Amritsar, Punjab, in a terrorist attack in Srinagar on Wednesday.

He also prayed for the recovery of the other injured victims and called for an end to the cycle of violence.

"Saddened by the tragic loss of Amritpal Singh from Amritsar, Punjab, to terrorism in Srinagar today. We condemn such senseless violence targeting non-locals and innocent lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the other injured individuals for a speedy recovery. This cycle of violence must end!" Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said in a post on 'X'.

Condemning the terrorist attack in Srinagar, which killed a man from Amritsar, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah offered their condolences to the victim's family. They said, "Such acts of barbarity only serve to hinder the progress and peace we strive for."

"JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP Omar Abdullah are shocked and disgusted by the barbaric incident that took the life of Amrit Pal Singh in Shala Kadal, Srinagar. Their heartfelt condolences go out to his family. Violence should have no place in our society and such acts of barbarity only serve to hinder the progress and peace we strive for," the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party said in a post on 'X'.

A man from Amritsar identified as Amritpal Singh was killed and another person identified as Rohit was critically wounded after terrorists opened fire at the Shaheed Gunj area in Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area after the incident, police said.

"Terrorists fired upon 2 persons identified as Amritpal Singh & Rohit, R/O Amritsar, at Shaheed Gunj Sgr. In this #terror incident, Amritpal Singh succumbed to his injuries, while Rohit has been shifted to Hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on 'X'.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)