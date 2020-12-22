Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire in Mankote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 17:15 hours on Tuesday. "On 22 Dec 2020, at about 1715 hours Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Mankote sector in District Poonch (J&K)," Indian Army said in a statement.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the same sector of Poonch at around 9:30 am. (ANI)

