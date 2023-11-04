Visuals from the spot (Photo: Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi)

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): A group of 94 Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) participated in the 720th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia at New Delhi on Friday.

"Aizaz Khan, Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, also paid homage at the Dargah of the 14th century Sufi saint of the Chishti lineage, who is known for his message of love, peace and brotherhood," Pakistan's High Commission in India said in a statement on X.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi Today: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.4 Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt in North India Including Delhi-NCR.

After placing the traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, the visiting Zaireen offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, the statement added.

On arrival at the Dargah, the Charge d' Affaires and Pakistani Zaireen were greeted by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami and other notable members of the Dargah Committee.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: United Muslim Forum Extends Support to BRS for Upcoming Polls.

"Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami did the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the Charge d' Affaires," the statement said.

The Zaireen also visited the Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), which is located in the same compound, and offered prayer.

Later, representatives of the Zaireen held a separate meeting and expressed their gratitude to the Government of Pakistan and the High Commission for facilitating their visit, the statement said.

Pakistani Zaireen are in New Delhi from October 31 to November 8 to participate in the annual Urs Mubarak.

The Zaireen attend the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya under the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines.

Last year also, a 110-member religious delegation from Pakistan visited New Delhi to participate in the 718th death anniversary of Sufi poet Amir Khusro. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)