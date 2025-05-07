Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday welcomed the targeted strikes carried out by the defense forces on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and said terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country must be completely destroyed.

“The Pakistani deep state must be taught such a stern lesson that another Pahalgam never happens again. Pakistan's terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed. Jai Hind!,” he said in a post on 'X'.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke. The missile strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

