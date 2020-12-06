Palghar, Dec 6 (PTI) A man was arrested in tribal- dominated Jawhar in Palghar district for allegedly killing his 65-year-old father with a sickle after a dispute, police said on Sunday.

Accused Sunil Potinda was arguing with his wife in their home in Zap village in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and his father Shivram tried to mediate, an official said.

"An enraged Sunil picked up a sickle and hit his father, killing him on the spot. The accused was arrested on Friday and has been charged with murder," he added.

