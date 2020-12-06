Chennai, December 6: In a miraculous incident, an elderly woman in Tamil Nadu was left unhurt despite being run over by a truck. The shocking case was reported in Tiruchengode town of the state. While the video of the accident has been widely shared on social media, the date of incident could not be ascertained yet. UP Road Accident: 8 Dead, 2 Injured as Sand-Laden Truck Overturns on SUV in Kaushambi Area.

The video, which was shared by Chinese media outlet CGTN, showed the elderly woman crossing a road intersection. All of a sudden, a truck turning towards its right knocked her down and ran over her. The woman, who was identified as Theresa in the report, subsequently got up and did not sustain any major injury.

Watch Video of The Woman Escaping Unhurt After Trucking Running Over Her

Elderly #Indian woman run over by truck miraculously escapes unscathed pic.twitter.com/AFGq2uYf3e — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) December 6, 2020

Fortunately, any part of her body was not crushed by the set of front or back tyres of the truck. The onlookers subsequently ran towards the victim and also stopped the truck. It was yet to be ascertained whether any case of negligent and rash driving was registered against the driver.

