Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 11 (ANI): “Panch Pran Pledge” ceremony was observed across several districts in Kashmir on Friday with a focus to make India a developed country in the next 25 years.

“Panch Pran Pledge” ceremony was observed in Pulwama and the main function was held at DPL Pulwama. Moreover, a plantation drive was organised in all police establishments across the district. The main plantation drive was held at District Police Lines (DPL) Pulwama, launched by SSP Pulwama Mohd Yousuf-JKPS.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Nurse Found Dead in Ambulance Under Mysterious Circumstances in Muzaffarpur, Mother Alleges Gang-Rape.

In Sopore, the “Panch Pran Pledge” ceremony across the police district Sopore was observed. The main function was held at DPO Sopore where SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab-JKPS read out the pledge. After the pledge, SSP Sopore also briefed the officers/officials and explained the meaning as well as the purpose of the pledge of Panch Pran, with a focus to make India a developed country, eliminating the mentality of slavery, being proud of our rich heritage, uphold unity and solidarity, fulfil duties as citizens, and respect those who protect the nation.

In Ganderbal, Police held ‘Panch Pran Pledge’ ceremony in all police establishments across the district. The main Pledge ceremony was observed at DPL Ganderbal. On the directions of SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar-IPS, DySP Hqrs Ganderbal administered the Pledge to officers and Jawans.

Also Read | Bikash Sinha Dies: Padma Award Winning Renowned Physicist Bikash Sinha Passes Away at 78 in Kolkata.

In Srinagar, police organized Tiranga rallies and hoisting of National Flag ceremonies at different police establishments/units across the district.

Last year outlining "Panch Pran" (five resolves) from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2022 called upon citizens to take a resolve to make India a developed country in the next 25 years and called for efforts to rid the country of corruption, nepotism and family bias. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)