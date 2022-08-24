Bengaluru, Aug 24 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the high-level committee headed by retired Justice Subhash B Adi, and the state government regarding Panchamasali reservation.

The three-member panel was constituted in 2021 to recommend whether the Panchamasli sub-sect of Lingayats was eligible for inclusion in the 2A Category of reservations. The Panchamasalis are currently in 3B Category.

The Karnataka State Backward Castes' Federation challenged the appointment of the committee in the HC.

On Wednesday, the committee was included as a respondent on the directions of the division bench headed by Justice B Veerappa.

The interim stay issued on the committee undertaking further work on the issue was extended till the next hearing.

