Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that Panchkula will be the second ideal metropolis in the state after Gurugram. The city will be developed in every sphere, be it education, health, enterprise or service sector projects, he said. He assured that Panchkula's development, which is situated at the foothills of Shivalik, a mountain range of outer Himalayas, will be at par with Gurugram.

Khattar was addressing the ‘Jan Vikas Rally' organised at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector-3 of Panchkula. On the occasion, he launched the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority and announced to give it two projects worth Rs 175 crore for the first phase of development. In June, 'Khelo India' games will be organised in Tau Devi Lal stadium, where more than 14,000 players across the country are expected to participate. He said the city as a holiday destination too has received a boost with water and adventure sports started here at Tikkar Tal in Morni and Panchkula.

Besides being ideal for sports and tourism, the district is also famous from a spiritual viewpoint with Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple situated here, he said.

He said that a film city is being constructed on 60 acres of land in the district, with many filmmakers already expressing their desire to come here.

A medical college will soon be opened here, he said, as well as an industrial estate, which is under-development by HSIIDC in Barwala. The major schemes announced by the CM include Haryana International Arts Centre to be built at a cost of Rs 75 crore, Kajoli Water Works at a cost of Rs 16 crore, new fire stations in Pinjore, Barwala, and MDC costing Rs 151 crore.

