Ukhimath (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): The preparations for the opening of Kedarnath Temple for Char Dham Yatra 2025 are in full swing. As part of the rituals leading up to the event, the Panchmukhi (five-faced) idol of Lord Kedarnath was ceremonially sent off to the shrine on Monday.

Before embarking on the journey, a special worship ceremony was held at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, Uttarakhand.

The Panchmukhi idol, after undergoing a traditional Panch-Snan (fivefold ceremonial bath) and decoration, was placed on a decorated palanquin (doli). School children and residents lined the streets to welcome the doli with devotion.

The idol will rest tonight at its first stop-Vishwanath Temple in Guptkashi.

According to the schedule, the doli will proceed to Phata on Tuesday, April 29. It will then move to Gaurikund on Wednesday, April 30. On Thursday, May 1, it is expected to reach Kedarnath Dham by evening.

The Kedarnath temple doors will open for devotees at 7:00 AM on Friday, May 2.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) media in-charge, Dr. Harish Gaur, said in a press release that preparations at Kedarnath Dham are complete. Arrangements have been made for drinking water, electricity, and accommodations for priests and temple staff.

Additionally, with the registration process for the Char Dham Yatra commencing on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is confident that all preparations are in place to conduct a successful Yatra.

"All preparations for Char Dham Yatra 2025 have been done," CM Dhami told ANI, adding, "Yamunotri and Gangotri doors will open on April 30; Kedarnath Dham on May 2; whereas Badrinath Dham will open on May 4."Dhami further informed that all security arrangements related to travel and accommodation have been completed.

Char Dham Yatra 2025 registration also began on Monday, with special registration counters set up for the specially-abled, senior citizens, and foreign nationals. Whereas, 20 free registration counters have been installed as well, District Tourism Officer, Shushil Nautiyal, said. (ANI)

