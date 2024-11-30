New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The South District Police have apprehended a 25-year-old man, Abhay Sikarwar, in connection with the recent murder in Panchsheel Park, Malviya Nagar. The accused, originally from Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in Moti Nagar, where he had been working as a cook.

The police tracked down the accused after an exhaustive investigation, which included the analysis of footage from over 500 CCTV cameras, electronic surveillance, and technical evidence.

Also Read | Baba Siddique Murder Probe: Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Bishnoi 'Wanted' As Mumbai Police Slap MCOCA on NCP Leader's Killers.

The victim, a 64-year-old man Rohit Kumar, was brutally murdered at his residence in Panchsheel Park on November 25.

According to the police, the accused had previously worked as a servant on the third floor of the same building four years ago, which gave him a detailed understanding of the house's layout.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Blames Yogi Adityanath Government, Administration for Sambhal Violence After Authorities Denied SP Delegation to Visit Area.

The police also mentioned that the accused was in desperation for money to pay off debts.

On the night of the incident, Sikarwar entered the victim's home late at night, intending to rob him. However, his plan went awry when the deceased woke up, leading to a physical altercation. In the ensuing scuffle, Sikarwar fatally attacked the victim with a knife.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited the family of a man who was stabbed to death in their house in the Panchsheel Park area on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal stated that the victim's family is in deep shock as the motive behind the incident remains unclear.

"Senior citizens across Delhi are in distress, and businessmen are receiving extortion calls. Shootouts are happening in the city. Crime is rampant in Delhi. I want to ask Amit Shah--when will you take action against this? Since he became Home Minister, the situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse," the AAP chief said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)