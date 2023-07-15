Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas and took stock of the situation on Saturday and said that the 16th-century Panchvaktra Temple did not suffer any damage due to the floods.

“This is a 16th-century temple (Panchvaktra temple), and now that everyone has received its news it has become of international importance. I would also request the local administration to send a detailed report on this. Kedarnath temple was not damaged despite floods, similarly, this temple did not suffer any damage even though a lot of bridges collapsed,” Shukla said while talking to ANI.

However, Harshvardhan Chauhan, Minister in Himachal Pradesh Government on Saturday said that due to heavy rains in the state, there has been a lot of damage.

“Till yesterday, the loss has been estimated at 4,000 crores. There has been a loss of 300 crores in the field of industry. The devastation has happened on a large scale, and we are trying to restore it,” Harshvardhan Chauhan said while speaking to ANI.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an Orange alert from July 15 to July 17, predicting heavy rainfall in the state in seven districts for the next 72 hrs.

IMD Shimla Director Surender Paul said that heavy to very heavy rain very is likely to occur during the next four to five days in the seven districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur districts of the state.

While speaking to ANI, Surender Paul said," It rained at most places in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall in Kangra has been recorded in Dharamsala at 131 mm. Apart from this, it has also rained in Mandi. It has rained everywhere in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. An orange alert has been issued in the state for the next three days."

"The effect of this alert will be seen in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra and Hamirpur. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely during the next 4 to 5 days. In the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, there will be light rain," he added.

He said that the rains will be less than the rains received in the previous week.

"In comparison to the rain during the past seven days in the state there will not be as much rain as it was recorded during the past few days, but it will rain in most areas. Moderate rains can cause landslides and flash floods. The visibility will also be poor in Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur districts," he said.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday set up 'Aapda Kosh-2023', a disaster fund for providing assistance to people who suffered heavy losses during the recent monsoon mayhem in the state.

The Himachal CM announced the disaster fund (Aapda Kosh-2023) on Twitter, urging his followers to donate generously to the fund to help out people who suffered untold losses in the rain fury. (ANI)

