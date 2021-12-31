Phulbani, Dec 31 (PTI) A pangolin was rescued, and two persons arrested while trying to sell it in Odisha's Kandhamal district, an official said on Friday.

A special squad of the forest department rescued the pangolin from Jubaguda Square near Srirampur in the Kotagarh forest range on Thursday, he said.

The accused were arrested on charges of illegal transportation and the sale of the pangolin.

The rescued three-foot female pangolin would be handed to the authorities of the Nandankanan Zoological Park, Kotagarh Forest Range Officer Surya Kanta Behera said.

