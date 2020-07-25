Chennai, July 25 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has tested positive for coronavirus.

"My solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery to Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan @ChouhanShivraj, who has been admitted in the hospital for treatment for #Covid-19," Panneerselvam said in a tweet.

"My prayers are with him to get well soon and continue public service," Panneerselvam, coordinator of the ruling AIADMK, added. Chouhan had earlier announced in a tweet that he has tested coronavirus positive and appealed to all his colleagues whoever had come in contact with him to get tested for the pathogen.

His close contacts should move to quarantine, he had said.

