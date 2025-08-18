New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of Param Vir Chakra recipient Lieutenant Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore, fondly known as 'Adi', tributes poured in for his unparalleled bravery during the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

Born on August 18, 1923, in Mumbai, Tarapore's fearless leadership in the Battle of Phillora in Sialkot, Pakistan, led to the destruction of 60 Pakistani Patton tanks, while India lost only nine tanks, according to release.

The release further mentioned, that under his command, the Poona Horse Regiment decisively defeated Pakistan's formidable tank forces between September 7-11, 1965. Despite being wounded, Tarapore refused to withdraw, continuing to lead until his tank was hit and engulfed in flames on September 16, 1965. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his extraordinary courage. Fulfilling his last wish, he was cremated on the battlefield at Jasoran on September 17, 1965.

General VK Singh, in a post on X, paid tribute, stating, "On his birth anniversary, I salute #ParamVeer Lieutenant Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore, under whose fearless leadership, 60 Pakistani tanks were destroyed while the Indian side suffered 9 tank casualties during the 1965 war."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also honoured Tarapore, writing on X, "Heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of Param Vir Chakra recipient Lieutenant Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore Ji. In the 1965 India-Pakistan war, he inflicted heavy losses on the enemy with his unparalleled bravery, leadership, and unwavering courage, and made the supreme sacrifice on the battlefield. His saga of valor is a golden chapter in the history of the Indian Army, which will continue to inspire future generations with patriotism and dedication to duty."

In recognition of his legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 23, 2023, named 21 uncharted islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees, including one after Tarapore, according to the release.

On July 18, 2023, PM Modi said, "We have named 21 islands after the brave sons who showed valour for the country and bestowed with Param Vir Chakra. Today, these islands of Andaman-Nicobar are giving new inspiration to the youth of the whole country for the development of the country." (ANI)

