New Delhi, January 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is his exam too and crores of students in the country are taking his test.

"'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is my exam too and crores of students of the country are taking my test...I enjoy giving this test," said PM Modi while interacting with students, teachers, and parents during the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 in Delhi.

PM Modi Interact with Students, Teachers, and Parents:



Citing the expectations parents have from their children, PM Modi said that it is natural for families to expect from their children, but if it is just for the sake of maintaining 'Social Status', it becomes dangerous.

"If a family's expectation from its children is due to societal pressure then it's a problem...We are in politics where huge pressure is created for victory. You must match expectations with ability. You must always stay focused," said PM Modi. He further urged the children not to worry but to strive to give their best along with being stress-free and jubilant during the days of their examination.

"If you do better, there's probable pressure from your surroundings to do even more better. No one is spared from this. Just like you, even if we have to suffer this in our political lives; the excellent results of elections are always expected to be 'more excellent'. So, worry not; just strive to give your best along with being stress-free and jubilant," said PM Modi.

Addressing the time management issue, PM Modi asked the students to make such a slab that first gives time to the subject which one likes less, and then the rest of the time should be given to the most liked subject.

"Not only for exams, but we should also be aware of time management at every stage of our life. You make such a slab that first give time to the subject which you like less... after that give time to the subject which you like," he said.

"Have you ever observed your mother's time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well," said PM Modi to students.

He further urged parents not to pressure their children. But at the same time, students should also not underestimate their capabilities "Don't remain under the pressure of the Pressure! Think, Analyse, Act, and then give your best to achieve what you aspire for," said PM Modi.

