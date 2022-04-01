New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A municipal park in east Delhi's Yamuna Vihar was on Friday named after Gujjar king Mihir Bhoj, officials said.

Recently, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had renamed a park after him.

Also Read | India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement To Be Signed Tomorrow.

In a statement, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari "named a park in Yamuna Vihar after famous king Mihir Bhoj".

The park will inspire people of the current and the future generations, Tiwari was quoted as saying in the statement.

Also Read | No Fine for Not Wearing Face Masks in Delhi as COVID-19 Positivity Rate Down.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal and many senior officials were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)