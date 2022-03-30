Guwahati, Mar 30 (PTI) A day after he and his Meghalaya counterpart inked a pact to partially resolve interstate border disputes, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday told the Assembly that Parliament would be taking a final call in the matter.

The two states had on Tuesday signed an agreement to resolve their five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 locations, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling it a "historic day" for the Northeast.

Also Read | Shocking Bestiality in Kerala: Pregnant Goat Raped, Killed by Three Men in Kanhangad.

Sarma, during his speech in the Assembly, said, "What we have done so far is executive action and now it will be sent to the legislative domain. What we signed is not final, Parliament will take a final decision after discussion," he added.

The CM also pointed out that Parliament generally asked for opinion of state legislatures in cases pertaining to redrawing of boundaries, and when the agreement was moved before Assam Assembly, the House could either accept it or reject it.

Also Read | Sukhoi Su-30MKI Aircraft Suffers Tyre Burst After Landing at Pune Airport, Leads to Runway Blockage.

"Discussion is needed in the House in the matter, but not today," the chief minister added.

Of the 36.79 sq km area taken up for resolution in first phase, Assam will get 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya 18.33 sq km as per the agreement between the two chief ministers, Sarma said.

Asserting that "resolution for the six points of dispute has sown a new seed of hope", the CM said that he wished to take the same model forward for solving similar issues with Arunachal Pradesh.

Maintaining that "this is the best time to resolve" border disputes for the state, Sarma alleged that a section of people had always wanted to cause trouble.

"A section of intellectual wants to create dispute in every sphere... the so-called Left anarchist ideologists," he claimed.

Besides Meghalaya, Assam has boundary dispute with Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)