New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has questioned two more people in connection with the Parliament security breach case, sources said on Thursday.

While one of them is said to be a close friend of accused Manoranjan D and belongs to Karnataka, the other hails from Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

A team of the Special Cell questioned the duo on Wednesday, they added.

They are suspected to be a part of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', which was created by the accused before the security breach incident, said sources.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Two others -- Neelam and Amold Shinde -- were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.

The four were arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

They will be produced before a court as their seven days of police custody ends on Thursday. The Special Cell is likely to seek their further custody.

Meanwhile, two more people -- Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- were arrested later in connection with the case and they have also been interrogated, police said.

