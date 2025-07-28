New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Amid the continued sloganeering by Opposition MPs, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM for the third time on Monday, just minutes after it convened at 1 PM following the second adjournment of the day.

The Lok Sabha is expected to hold a special discussion on Operation Sindoor, however, Speaker Om Birla has repeatedly chastised the Opposition members for not allowing the house to function.

Birla said that there was discussion with leaders of all parties, referring to the all party meeting held on Friday, to decide on the Operation Sindoor discussion. He called on the Opposition to show commitment to the discussion they sought.

Birla said, "The Opposition asked that discussion on Operation Sindoor should happen, and I gave assurance, and government too. I request again you should let the discussion on Operation Sindoor happen."

Telling the Opposition to choose whether they are looking for a discussion on the ongoing Bihar SIR or Op Sindoor, Birla added, "Before you say in all party meeting that Bihar SIR should be discussed then you will let the house function, you give a commitment."

He also pointed to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and said only those members should be sent to all-party meetings who have the mandate to take decisions on behalf of their party.

Earlier today, Birla had again criticised the Opposition just before the adjournment of the house at 12 noon. "First, you ask for a debate on Operation Sindoor, then in the House, you come into the Well of the House. If you want to participate in a discussion, please take your seats. Do you want a discussion on Operation Sindoor or not?...Should I adjourn the House?" Birla asked.

Ahead of the 16-hour-long discussion on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has appealed to the opposition not to speak "the language of Pakistan."

He said that there was a need to be mindful and maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces."I request the opposition, especially the Congress, not to do anything to harm India's interests and not speak Pakistan's language. We have to be mindful. We have to maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces," Rijiju told ANI.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Meanwhile, today Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju met with Speaker Birla in his chambers after the house adjourned. (ANI)

