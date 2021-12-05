New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh extended his support to the statement of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu saying that the Parliament and state assemblies should meet for at least 100 and 90 days respectively, adding that the Parliament must not only meet but also deliberate on bills at length and have in-depth debates on issues.

"Chairman Rajya Sabha @MVenkaiahNaidu says Parliament must meet for at least 100 days and state assemblies for atleast 90 days in a year. I fully support this. Parliament must not only meet, but deliberate on Bills at length and debate issues in depth. Hope he can make it a reality," said Ramesh in a tweet.

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called for a minimum of 100 sittings of Parliament every year and an adequate number of sittings of State Assemblies to enable detailed discussions on a range of issues. He urged political parties to take a consistent stand in this regard instead of speaking differently while in opposition and in the Government.

His remarks came while addressing a gathering at the centenary celebration of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Central Hall of Parliament today.

Meanwhile, after several days of the ongoing winter session of Parliament being washed away due to "disruptions and forced adjournments" amid Opposition ruckus, Rajya Sabha showed signs of a return to normal functioning as the productivity remained above 95 per cent on the last two days of the first week of the winter session.

The best productivity of 100 per cent was reported on Friday and 95 per cent on the previous day last week showing signs of a return of the House to normal functioning.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Friday met with some opposition leaders and ministers and urged both sides to further discuss their views on the suspension of 12 members of the House in the wake of the Opposition's demand for its revocation.

During the first week of the current monsoon session, two Bills-- the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the Dam Safety Bills-- were passed by the House. As many as 27 Zero Hour and 15 Special Mentions were made in the House. 23 of the listed 67 Starred Questions were orally answered. 8 listed Questions had to be deleted further to suspend members who raised those questions.

Rajya Sabha has taken up the Private Members' Business for the full scheduled time of two and half hours on Friday, doing so after one year nine months and 24 days and after 66 sittings. The last time it happened was on February 7, 2020, during the Budget session, the 251st session of the House. (ANI)

