New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act and further improve the ease of doing business in the aviation space.

The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote. It was earlier approved by the Lok Sabha on August 9.

The bill seeks to remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, 1934, which has been amended 21 times.

Replying to the debate on the bill in the Upper House, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the change in title of the bill from English to Hindi, to which many members raised objections, was done to "showcase the India's heritage and culture", and "there was no violation of Constitutional rule".

It will be difficult to pronounce the name of the bill in Hindi initially but one will get used to it, he added.

Responding to concerns of some MPs over skyrocketing airfare, the minister said the government has worked on improving accessibility to a certain extent through Udaan scheme and is committed to making it affordable for passengers.

