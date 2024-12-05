Mumbai, December 5: The suspense in Maharashtra ended on Thursday after caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde decided to join Devendra Fadnavis-led Cabinet as the new Deputy Chief Minister at the swearing-in ceremony which is slated for 5.30 pm at the Azad Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Shiv Sena chief leader and Senior Shiv Sena legislators Uday Samant, Sanjay Shirsat and Bharat Gogawale rushed to Varsha and made a strong plea to Eknath Shinde to join the government as the Deputy Chief Minister. Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony: No Shiv Sena MLA To Be Part of New Govt if Eknath Shinde Doesn’t Become Deputy CM, Says Party Leader Uday Samant (Watch Video).

“By honouring the request of Shiv Sena MLAs, Shiv Sainiks and Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde has agreed to accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister. We met Fadnavis at his Sagar Bungalow and he gave a letter recommending Eknath Shinde to be the Deputy Chief Minister. We have handed over the same letter to the Governor’s Principal Secretary,” said Shinde’s close confidant and former Industry Minister Uday Samant. He said that Eknath Shinde would take an oath of office and secrecy as the Deputy Chief Minister. Who Are Invited to Swearing-In Ceremony of Maharashtra CM-Designate Devendra Fadnavis? From PM Narendra Modi to Ladki Bahin Yojana Beneficiaries, Know Who All Are on Guest List.

“There was absolutely no hiccup in the process. We all wanted Eknath Shinde to be in the government. We all requested Eknath Shinde for the same. Eknath Shinde had thought that as the head of the organisation and as the head of the party, he would go around Maharashtra and do the work of the party and give a chance to someone else. But we told them that this is not acceptable to us. It was the wish of every Shiv Sainik that he should become the Deputy Chief Minister. We are all thankful to Eknath Shinde for accepting our request,” said Samant.

He clarified that there was no disagreement over the allocation of portfolios and ministerial berths. “All three leaders including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will sit together and decide properly on the allocation of portfolios or ministerial posts,” he said.

He admitted that Eknath Shinde was not in the frame of mind to become the Deputy Chief Minister as he wanted someone from among the Shiv Sena legislators to take up the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

Former ministers Deepak Kesarkar and Gulabrao Patil shared Samant’s views saying that Eknath Shinde has agreed to become the Deputy Chief Minister after their request.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).