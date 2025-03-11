New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Parliament on Monday passed a bill aimed at streamlining and modernizing railway operations in India with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stating that the government was laying thrust on infrastructure development, safety and technology.

Rajya Sabha passed the bill, which had earlier been passed by Lok Sabha.

In his reply to the debate, Vaishnaw, who is Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & IT, emphasized the bill's role in empowering field offices, enhancing efficiency, and reinforcing cooperative federalism.

He said the bill is designed to simplify existing laws and does not diminish the powers of state governments. Instead, it promotes decentralization by granting full authority to general managers in railway zones to approve projects up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Highlighting the government's commitment to railway development, Vaishnaw cited substantial budget allocations in states where the ruling party is not in power. Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and West Bengal have all received significantly higher allocations compared to previous administrations, he said.

Referring to infrastructure development, he said over the past 11 years, he said 34,000 kilometers of new railway tracks have been laid, surpassing Germany's total rail network. Electrification of 45,000 kilometers has been completed, significantly reducing dependence on fossil fuels. He said 50,000 kilometers of old tracks have been replaced with new, high-quality rails.

The minister said that investment in railway safety has surged from Rs 8,000 crore under previous administrations to Rs 1.14 lakh crore under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Rail fractures have reduced by 91 per cent, with incidents decreasing from 2,548 in 2013-14 to just a fraction today.

The introduction of the Kavach safety system, with SIL 4 certification, ensures high-level security in railway operations, he said.

The minister said that more than 5,02,000 jobs have been provided under the NDA government, compared to 4,11,000 during the UPA era.

He said large-scale recruitment exams have been conducted transparently, with millions of candidates participating and enhanced training programmess on the iGOT platform have seen maximum enrollment from railway employees.

Referring to passenger amenities and modernization, he said 3,10,000 modern toilets have been installed in railway coaches, dramatically improving hygiene standards and 558 running rooms for loco pilots are now fully air-conditioned.

New locomotives are being manufactured with state-of-the-art technology and improved working conditions.

Vaishnaw also addressed concerns regarding crowd management at railway stations, particularly in light of recent incidents.

He announced that full access control will be implemented at 60 major railway stations, ensuring only ticketed passengers can enter platforms.

Special trains will be stationed near high-traffic stations to accommodate unexpected surges in passenger numbers.

The Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), urging railway employees and stakeholders to work harder to build on the strong foundation laid in the past decade.

The Railway functions through its Zones, Divisions, Production Units, etc., under the supervision of the Railway Board. The Board also makes all policy decisions regarding Railway operations.

The Railways Amendment Act 2025 bill will replace the colonial period provisions. At present, the provision for the Railway Board is incorporated into the Railways Act, 1989. The new legislation will reduce reference to two Acts, and only one Act will be needed.

The nature, scope and functioning of the Railway Board, Zones, Divisions, Production Units will remain the same. (ANI)

