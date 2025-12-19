New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Sanjay Jaiswal, Member of Lok Sabha submitted a notice under Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House, alleging breach of privilege and contempt by several Members during the proceedings on the "Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025".

The notice highlighted the alleged misconduct of Members of Parliament, including Hibi Eden, Dean Kuriakose, S. Murasoli, K. Gopinath, Sashikant Senthil, Shafi Parambil, S. Venkateshan, Jothimani, and certain others, during the debate on "The Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-GRAM Bill, 2025."

According to the notice, these Members reportedly used unparliamentary language, entered the well, and reached the table of Officers, including the Secretary General, obstructing the Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development and Officers assisting the House.

"They repeatedly obstructed the House's smooth functioning by impeding the Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development (who was responding to the debate) and the Officers assisting the House. As such, this is misconduct in the presence of the House, disobedience to the authority of the Speaker, obstructing Officers of the House in discharge of their duties, which is clearly a breach of privileges of Members of Parliament collectively and the contempt of the House (Lok Sabha)," the letter read.

The notice calls on the Speaker to take strict action under the rules to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future. "You are requested to please take strict action against the above-mentioned erring Members as per rules so that in future this kind of incident does not re-occur," the notice added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it received the Lok Sabha's nod.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha before the bill seeking to replace MGNREGA was passed. They pressed that the bill should be sent to a Select Committee.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the bill will play an essential role in the welfare of the poor. He accused Congress of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the Northeastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10.

Opposing the Bill, Congress announced a series of nationwide protests on December 17, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare". (ANI)

