New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The political and parliamentary dialogue and cooperation between India and Armenia have increased in recent years, opening up new avenues of partnership in various sectors, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

Birla held bilateral meeting with Armenian President Alen Simonyan in the Parliament House Complex on Tuesday where both sides held discussions on various issues of mutual interest including trade and investment.

The Speaker noted that in recent years, political and parliamentary dialogue and cooperation between the two countries have increased, opening up new avenues of partnership in various sectors.

Noting that India is leaping forward at highest economic growth rate in the world, Birla highlighted the efforts towards Ease of Doing Business and world-class infrastructure in India which has generated huge interest across the world in India.

"Emphasising the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation between the two countries on multilateral fora, he said regular discussions on regional and global issues between the two nations and two Parliaments would further strengthen the bilateral ties," an official statement said.

"Underlining deep historical and cultural ties between India and Armenia, he hoped that with the growing bilateral cooperation will strengthen people-to-people connection," it added.

Birla emphasised that the cooperation between Parliaments of India and Armenia should be further strengthened to reinforce the core principles of democracy.

Mentioning that India has always championed the cause of gender equality, Birla informed the delegation that the first legislation passed in the new Parliament building was the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act', which strengthens the commitment to women-led development in the country.

"He observed that in recent years, Parliament of India has made extensive use of digital technologies, simplifying processes and enhancing transparency. He said that the 'Digital Parliament' project was one such initiative which has led to increased participation by citizens in India's democratic processes," the statement said.

The Armenian president also met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

"Discussions centred around the longstanding ties between the two democracies, rooted in history and underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and connectivity. The leaders also highlighted the role of parliamentary exchanges between India and Armenia in further consolidating the relationship between both nations," the vice president said in a post on X.

