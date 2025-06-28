Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on Saturday visited the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra area to review the facilities, public grievances and redressal system of the board.

The committee, led by Member of Parliament Brij Lal, is currently on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

"I came here to have the darshan of Mata Ji. The main purpose of my visit was to talk to the chief executive officer and other officials here regarding the facilities and grievance setup. After this visit, we will submit a report to Parliament, but its details cannot be made public," Lal told reporters at Katra.

Lauding the efforts of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, he said, "I have a very good experience here. Since my last visit in 2023, I have observed significant changes."

Lal said that during their visit to the shrine, they elaborately discussed various aspects related to it.

He added that they would have meetings with the officials of Punjab & Sind Bank, Power Grid and other public sector undertakings in Jammu.

"After our Jammu visit, we will go to Srinagar and there, we will meet with the chief secretary and government officials. After that, we will submit a report to Parliament," Lal said.

He said that the major issue here was related to public grievances — understanding what problems people face and how the board and officials resolve them.

"This was the main objective of our visit," Lal said.

