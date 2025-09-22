Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Community support for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) continues to gather momentum, with Parong village becoming the latest to formalise its backing through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for preparation of the Project's Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR).

The MoU was signed in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister (RD & PR) Ojing Tasing, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Chairman (SUMPDC) Tamiyo Taga, Commissioner Hydropower Sonam Chombey, Commissioner (Planning and Investment) Ankur Garg, Joint Secretary Hydropower Hage Lailang, Deputy Commissioner Siang Tayi Taggu, Advisor to HDCM Anupam Tangu.

Commenting on the development, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said, "The signing of the MoU by the people of Parong is a significant step forward. With over 62% households extending their support to the MoU, the people of Parong village have shown their commitment to progress. This step reflects our collective belief that the project will bring meaningful development and new opportunities to the region."

Taram Jerang, a resident of Parong who was present during the signing of the MoU, said, "We, the residents of Parong, are hopeful that by supporting the MoU for PFR, our village will see real progress."

"By supporting the MoU for PFR, we see this as a step toward a brighter future for Siang and Arunachal Pradesh," said Tamat Pabin, another Parong resident.

The project, declared a National Project by the Government of India in 2008, is expected to play a crucial role in India's water and energy security.

With Parong's endorsement, the momentum behind SUMP continues to grow, setting the stage for a project that balances cultural preservation with modern development while strengthening Arunachal Pradesh's role in ensuring India's water security.

Prior to Parong, four villages, namely Pangkang, Riga, Riew and Begging, had already signed MoUs for the PFR process. (ANI)

