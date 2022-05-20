Rescue operation on after the tunnel collapsed in Jammu and kashmir's Ramban. (ANI/photo)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): Two people have been rescued out of 10 who were trapped, after a part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night, informed Jammu and Kashmir Disaster management on Friday.

"Unfortunate incident of collapse of an under construction tunnel on National Highway stretch between Ramban and Ramsu in district Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir. I'm in constant touch with DC Sh Mussrat Islam. Nearly 10 labour workers trapped under the debris. Another 2 rescued and hospitalised with injuries. Rescue operations going on in full swing. Civil administration and Police authorities are monitoring the situation," tweeted Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

"The rescue operation started at 12.00 midnight, as shooting stones remained active. Rescue operation is still going on and is likely to take some more time, as rock breakers are being used to create space for reaching the trapped persons. One of the three injured has been shifted to GMC Jammu where he reached at 4.30 am", informed the Disaster Management officials.

The missing people have been identified as Jadav Roy (23), Gautam Roy (22), Sudhir Roy (31), Dipak Roy (33), Parimal Roy (38) all from West Bengal, Shiva Chowhn (26) from Assam, Nawaraj Chowdhury (26) from Nepal, Muzaffar (38) and Israt (30) from J&K

Also Read | SP Leader Azam Khan Released From Sitapur District Jail After 27 Months in Prison.

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, along with DIG, SSP Ramban and Project Director of NHAI and Construction Co. representatives are at the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)