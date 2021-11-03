New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Senior diplomat Partha Satpathy has been appointed as India's Ambassador to Hungary, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

Satpathy, a 1990 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, is presently Ambassador of India to Ukraine.

Also Read | WhatsApp Introduces Special Diwali Stickers Pack, Here's How To Download & Send.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)