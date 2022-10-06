Amaravati, Oct 6 (PTI) The ruling YSR Congress sought to play it safe and the principal opposition Telugu Desam Party chose to remain silent while the BJP attacked the transformation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Also Read | Sri Lanka President #RanilWickremesinghe Informed the Parliament That the … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Asked about the emergence of BRS, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu merely smiled, and remained mum.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Three Children Die, 11 Others Hospitalised Due to Food Poisoning at Childcare Centre in Tiruppu.

K Chandrasekhara Rao, who decided to convert his regional party TRS into BRS with ambitions to play a role in national politics, was once a member of the TDP and worked under Chandrababu Naidu.

For the past few days since KCR started working on his new plans, there has been talk that he might seek to draw some of his erstwhile colleagues in the TDP into the BRS-fold to make a presence in Andhra Pradesh.

It will, however, be interesting to see if KCR succeeds to make any impact in Andhra Pradesh on which he only spews venom.

Interestingly, KCR, who nurtured national ambitions even in 2018, tried to befriend YSRC president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, as part of forging a front against the BJP and the Congress. Their friendship flourished for a few months after Jagan became the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in May 2019, but later it turned sour.

Jagan, though not overtly, has been maintaining a close relationship with the BJP top brass for over three years now and, obviously, that would not fit into KCR's scheme of things.

“There is nothing to worry even if many parties emerge as long as we tread with the people's agenda. Impressing people is the key and we are way ahead in this regard, so there is no need for us to think about the others,” YSRC general secretary S R K Reddy observed.

“Anybody can form a political party and we welcome new parties. Ultimately, it is for the people to decide,” he told reporters.

Reddy noted that they were only “players” (in the political game) and play it according to democratic rules. “We are not in an analyst's role,” he said in reply to a question on the BRS' prospects.

BJP State general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy, in a statement, attacked KCR over changing his political outfit to BRS.

“He (KCR) used Telangana sentiment to become Chief Minister and always showed contempt for people of Andhra Pradesh. As Telangana Chief Minister he adopted a confrontationist stance against Andhra,” Vishnuvardhan pointed out.

How could KCR be trusted now that he claims to have a national outlook? “Will he back off from his hostile stance towards Andhra and help resolve the pending contentious issues between the two neighbouring States,” the BJP leader questioned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)