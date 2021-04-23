New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Several parts of Delhi received light rains on Friday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 22 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weatherman has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rains over isolated places of north Delhi, southwest Delhi, south Delhi, New Delhi, central Delhi, northwest Delhi and IGI Airport among other areas during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 54 per cent at 8.30 am.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)