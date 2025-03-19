New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) An IndiGo passenger deployed an emergency slide of a Leh-bound aircraft before takeoff at the Delhi airport on Wednesday.

In a statement, IndiGo said a slide was deployed inadvertently on flight 6E 5161 from Delhi to Leh before takeoff.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Presumed Dead for 1-and-Half Years Returns To Stun Family and Police, While 4 Individuals Accused of Her Murder Languish in Jail.

"Following Standard Operating Procedures, the crew reported the incident and the customer was offloaded and handed over to concerned authorities," the airline said and regretted the inconvenience caused to other passengers.

Specific details about the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

Also Read | Karnataka Bandh on March 22: 12-Hour Shutdown in State Over Language Row; From KSRTC and BMTC Buses to Cabs and Schools, Know What’s Open and What’s Closed.

As per information available on flight tracking website flightradar24.com, it was an A320 aircraft.

Generally, an inflatable slide is deployed for evacuation of passengers during an emergency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)