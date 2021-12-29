Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) A female passenger was detained with over 618 grams of pure gold worth Rs 30.64 lakh at Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday, a Customs official said.

The passenger had arrived from Sharjah on Air Arabia flight G9 435 that landed at the airport today and was intercepted on the basis of suspicion.

During search of the passenger, yellowish granular paste packed in two transparent polyethylene pouches and wrapped with black carbon tape was found concealed in her undergarments, the official said.

He said gold with 99.50 per cent purity and weighing 618.40 gram was extracted from the paste and was seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962.

A further investigation is on in the matter.

